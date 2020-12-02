JOHN (JACK) L. MCGANN, JR John (Jack) L. McGann, Jr died suddenly November 29 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Jack was born in St. Louis, MO in 1935. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Dora; and by his daughter Cindy. He is survived by his wife, Jane, of Wilmington. He is also survived by his children: John of Gardnerville, NV; Janet, Karen, Sherry and Sue of St. Louis; and Patty of Boston, MA. He attended St. Louis University High School and Washington University in St. Louis. He served in the Army in France in the early 1950's. Most of his working life, he was a heating and air conditioning contractor. Jack loved to scuba dive and was an active instructor for many years. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing golf. When he was in his 70s he decided he wanted to take up Karate after many years away from it. When he was 81 he got his Black Belt in Karate and in doing so, he inspired many others. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for animal shelters or food banks of the donors choice.



