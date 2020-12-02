1/
John L. (Jack) McGann Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHN (JACK) L. MCGANN, JR John (Jack) L. McGann, Jr died suddenly November 29 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Jack was born in St. Louis, MO in 1935. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Dora; and by his daughter Cindy. He is survived by his wife, Jane, of Wilmington. He is also survived by his children: John of Gardnerville, NV; Janet, Karen, Sherry and Sue of St. Louis; and Patty of Boston, MA. He attended St. Louis University High School and Washington University in St. Louis. He served in the Army in France in the early 1950's. Most of his working life, he was a heating and air conditioning contractor. Jack loved to scuba dive and was an active instructor for many years. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing golf. When he was in his 70s he decided he wanted to take up Karate after many years away from it. When he was 81 he got his Black Belt in Karate and in doing so, he inspired many others. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for animal shelters or food banks of the donors choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved