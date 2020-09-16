1/
John Leslie Warner Jr.
JOHN LESLIE WARNER, JR. John Leslie Warner, Jr., age 90, of Wilmington, NC, passed away peacefully at home on September 2, 2020. He is predeceased by his wife, Edna Moore Warner and his parents, John Leslie Warner and Ellen Sellers. John is survived by three children: Charles Warner (Kay), Patsy Warner(Stan) and Pam Warner; three grandchildren, two step grandchildren, one great grandchild and one step great grandchild; one brother Ray Sellers. John served in the US Coast Guard and worked with AT&T for 35 years. He enjoyed woodworking and made many beautiful pieces of furniture. After retirement John helped people with home improvement projects. John's youngest grandchild, John Charles Leary, lived with him and was his primary care giver. Special thanks to Kevon and Donna (nurses) and Cecilia (CNA) with Lower Cape Fear Life Care for the excellent care they provided. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in memory of John L Warner, Jr. to Lower Cape Fear Life Care.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 16, 2020.
