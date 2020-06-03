JOHN M COPEMAN II John Copeman II of Boiling Spring Lakes, NC passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born September 24, 1942 in Kingwood, WV. Growing up in the hills of West Virginia gave John a lifelong love of the outdoors, of fishing and hunting, activities he enjoyed throughout his life. He loved the beach, loved surf fishing (not surf catching!) and loved just about anything that raced. He was involved in many competitive shooting leagues, from trap to competition air gun (who knew?). He liked all of these best when he won. John left West Virginia at age 17 of serve his country as a US Marine. After leaving the Marine Corps in 1964 John and his young family settled in Maryland, joining other family members in that area. This is where he began his career in electronics. His quests in problem solving, figuring out how things worked and how to fix them led to a successful career in the medical analysis and diagnostic fields with major companies. After retiring from Siemens Medical Systems as a district service manager, John moved to Brunswick County, NC to be near his children and growing number of grandchildren, a move he never regretted. Since his retirement, John enjoyed many, many celebrations and get togethers with his family and extended family. John dearly loved his wife, his children and his grandchildren. He never lost contact with lifelong friends John is preceded in death by his parents, Lillian Ward Copeman and Morgan Copeman of Kingwood, WV, sister, Joyce Taylor Copeman, of Albright, WV and loved aunt and uncle Gwendolin and Archie Wood of Mingo, WV. John is survived by wife of 42 years Candy, daughter Stephanie Copeman Gilbert and husband Corky of Winnabow, NC, son John Copeman III and wife Diane of Wilmington, NC, granddaughter Shannon Gilbert Czajkowski and husband Joe of Charlotte, NC, grand son John Gilbert and wife Bridget of Atlanta, Ga, granddaughters Sophia and Bianca Copeman of Wilmington, NC, great grandchildren Mason and Madelyn Gilbert of Atlanta, Ga, niece Vicky Graham and family of Kingwood, WV, nephew John Taylor and family of Jacksonville, NC and lifelong friends Carl Padden of California and Howard Schultze of Maryland. John lived a successful and fulfilling life both professionally and personally. He loved nothing more than his family. He was a deeply loved husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be forever missed. A memorial service will be held in September in the chapel of White Funeral and Cremation Service in Bolivia, NC. Date to be determined. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel
Published in Wilmington Star-News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.