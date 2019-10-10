Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John M. Gray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John M. Gray Obituary
JOHN M. GRAY John M. Gray, 93, of Wilmington, NC, passed peacefully at home on October 3, 2019. Born in Nanty Glo, PA, he lived most of his life in Pittsburgh, PA before following his son and family to Cleveland, OH, and eventually to Wilmington, NC, where he lived for 14 years. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty, 96, and two sons, John and Gary (Susan) and their sons, Ryan, Evan and Ian. He served in WWll and worked for the United Postal Service for 41 years. He really enjoyed working his word search puzzles, listening to ball games on his headphones, spending time with his family and outdoor activities especially gardening and landscaping. A private, Catholic service will be held at Sea Lawn in Hampstead. He would wish those who read this would just enjoy their day. Dad and Grandpap, you are loved and will be greatly missed!
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.