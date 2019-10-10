|
JOHN M. GRAY John M. Gray, 93, of Wilmington, NC, passed peacefully at home on October 3, 2019. Born in Nanty Glo, PA, he lived most of his life in Pittsburgh, PA before following his son and family to Cleveland, OH, and eventually to Wilmington, NC, where he lived for 14 years. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty, 96, and two sons, John and Gary (Susan) and their sons, Ryan, Evan and Ian. He served in WWll and worked for the United Postal Service for 41 years. He really enjoyed working his word search puzzles, listening to ball games on his headphones, spending time with his family and outdoor activities especially gardening and landscaping. A private, Catholic service will be held at Sea Lawn in Hampstead. He would wish those who read this would just enjoy their day. Dad and Grandpap, you are loved and will be greatly missed!
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 10, 2019