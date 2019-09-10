|
|
REV. JOHN MARCUS SELLARS Reverend John Marcus Sellars age 62 of Leland passed away on Saturday September 7, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born in Brunswick County on November 26, 1956 to the late John Rufus Sellars and Beatrice White Sellars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 35 years, Susan Lewis Sellars. He graduated from North Brunswick High School in 1975, went to Seminary at Campbell University, graduating in 1994. Rev. John, was a dedicated and devoted Pastor at Penderlea Baptist Church in Pender County. Rev. John is survived by his daughters, Julia Layne Sellars of Williamston, NC and Kimberly Sellars Horton and husband Blake of Robersonville, NC; three grandchildren, Tristan Thomas Horton, Luke Marcus Horton, and Evelyn Rose Horton; along with his extended family including, aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be held 2:30 pm Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Elah Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Kenneth Long. Burial will be at King Memorial Garden in Leland. Pallbearers will Blake Horton, Tristan Horton, Ray Simmons, James Henderson, Adam Lewis, and Robert Brown, Jr. The family will be receiving friends at the church from 1 pm until the service time at 2:30 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the , or the . Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 525 Village Road, Leland, NC 28451 910-383-3511.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 10, 2019