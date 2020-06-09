JOHN MAURICE NICKOLAUS John Maurice Nickolaus, 81, formerly of Whiteville, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at The Commons at Brightmore, Wilmington, NC, following a period of declining health. Born in Clintwood, VA on September 24, 1938, John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol Sledge Nickolaus; his parents Virginia C. and Charles A. Nickolaus; his brothers Charles II and Andrew; sister-in-law Claire Nickolaus; nephews William T. Sledge and Matthew B. Davis; nieces Beverly D. Moore and Linda K. Bunch. John was a member of Whiteville United Methodist Church. Upon graduating from Pfeiffer University in Misenheimer, NC, he taught History at Fort Mill High School, Fort Mill, SC for a couple of years. A career change led him to many years, until retirement, of devoted employment with the NC Services for the Blind where he became well known in his field for this compassionate work. As a long time member and former Secretary of the Lions Club, John continued his work for the blind as well as other civic projects, and was recognized with State and local awards including Lion of the Year. John's kindness and devotion will be remembered and cherished by many. Survivors to honor his memory are his sister Ruth N, White (Bill) of Titusville, FL; his sister-in-law Myra of Brentwood, TN; nephews Charles A. Nickolaus III, Glenn W. Sledge and Donald N. Moore; nieces Melanie N. Mahathy, Delia R Nickolaus, Elizabeth S. Magenbauer, Soo Soo S. Fort, Julia D. Hooper, Beth D. Teal; 20 great nieces and nephews and 29 great-great nieces and nephews. Due to COVID19 restrictions, a graveside service limited to family was held Sunday, June 7, at Whiteville Memorial Cemetery. The Rev. Paul Stallsworth officiated. The family would like to thank The Commons at Brightmore, particularly Beth Turner for her communication and John's care and his great niece Andrea B. Miller for her professional guidance, as well as those who visited, sent cards and said prayers for this dear man. Those wishing to make memorials, please consider Whiteville United Methodist Church, 902 Pinckney Street, Whiteville, NC 28472, the Whiteville Rescue Squad, 106 Flower-Pridgen Drive, Whitevlle, NC 28472, or a charity of your choice.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 9, 2020.