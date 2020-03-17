|
|
JOHN MICHAEL ELMER John Michael Elmer, 71, of Wilmington, passed to eternal life on February 23, 2020. Mike grew up in Gouverneur, NY, and attended Syracuse University, Western Washington University, and SUNY Albany. Mike worked as a school psychologist for the East Providence (RI) School District for most of his career, living and raising his family in Smithfield, RI, before retiring in Wilmington in 2008. Mike is survived by his daughters, Colleen Elmer and Hayley Gilbert, his son-in-law, Andrew Gilbert, his brother and sister-in-law, James and Susan Elmer of FL, his former wife, Margaret Gallagher-Elmer of RI, and his partner, Cindy Warnken of NC. Mike was passionate about the environment and active in the community by serving as a Volunteer Master Gardener with the New Hanover County Arboretum and as a volunteer with NHRMC and Meals On Wheels. Contributions can be made in his memory to these organizations or to the National Audubon Society. Memorial to be announced pending outcome of travel restrictions
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 17, 2020