JOHN MICHAEL KANE John Michael Kane age 81 of Wilmington, North Carolina went to be with his Lord & Savior on February 2, 2020. He was born May 10, 1938 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Ella Kane Hogan and Vincent Kane. He was preceded in death by his father, Vincent Kane, mother, Ella Kane Hogan and his step-father, Howard Hogan, baby brother Vincent, brother, Dennis B. Kane and nephew Michael Kane. He is survived by his loving wife Anne Paquin Kane, four children, John (wife Tracy), Kathleen (husband Jeff), Christine (husband Todd), and Thomas (wife Mary Nell). He was a wonderful, loving Grandfather/Papa to his nine grandchildren: Meghan, Anna, John Patrick, Nicholas, Ryan, Ellie, Katie, Olivia and Eliza. Also survived by sister-in-law Mary and nephews Patrick (wife Meaghan and 6 children), Andrew Kane, Chris Kane (wife Michelle) and niece, Debbie Kane Mullen (husband Paul). He attended St. Francis Xavier Military Academy, St. Peter's Pre-engineering College, University of Detroit, Newark College of Engineering and Columbia University in New York City where he earned his Masters in Chemical Engineering. He was a member of Omega Chi Epsilon Honor Fraternity. He was a dedicated employee of Pfizer Pharmaceuticals starting in 1963 and helped with the design and start-up of the Pfizer Citric Acid Plant in Southport, North Carolina. The family moved from Old Lyme, Connecticut to Wilmington in 1974. He retired as Plant Manager after ADM bought the Southport Plant from Pfizer and started his own consulting company, Manufacturing Consulting Associates. He was a devoted Catholic. He led contemporary, young adult music programs for decades in Connecticut, as well as St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wilmington. He is currently a member of St. Marks Catholic Church. One of his favorite songs was "The Little Light of Mine.... Let it Shine, Let it Shine, Let it Shine." His education with the Jesuits at St. Francis Xavier High School defined how he lived. He often said they taught him to be a "man for other men". That showed throughout his work, family, friends and church life. His greatest joys were being with his family, sharing his love of music, cheering for NC State, and fishing in coastal North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in the name of John Kane to Xavier High School's Annual Fund, www.xavierhs.org/give or Lower Cape Fear Hospice, www.LCFH.org The family will receive friends at the Coble Ward-Smith Funeral Home (3915 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403), Friday, February 7th from 6pm-8pm. The Funeral Mass will be Saturday, February 8th at 8:00am at St Mark's Catholic Church, 1011 Eastwood Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403 with Father Daniel Oschwald officiating.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 4, 2020