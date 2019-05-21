|
JOHN R. TAMN John Robert Tamn, 92, of Hampstead, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center. He was born October 4, 1926 in Newark, NJ, son of the late Frank S. Tambascia Tamn and Lucy Forte Tamn. His wife, Kathryn Catenacci Tamn, and two brothers, Frank Tamn and Donald Tamn, preceded him in death. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He is formerly of Manahawkin, NJ and Surf City, NJ. He taught Junior High School prior to working as a civilian engineer with the United States Air Force in Construction Management for 30 years. John was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Barnegat, NJ and currently a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Hampstead, NC. John was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather and great, great-grandpa. He was always there to help a friend or neighbor in need. John was a master wood worker and love playing in his workshop and on his harmonica. In his later years, he became an avid gardener and pushed mowed his own lawn until we had to take away his mower at age 91. He is survived and will be sadly missed by two sons, Richard Tamn, and wife, Donna, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, and Mark Tamn and wife, Lynn, of Hampstead, NC; four grandchildren, Richard Tamn, Jr., Angela Tamn Bianchini and husband, Joseph, Nichola Tamn Riddle and husband, Jonathan, and Dustin Tamn of Philadelphia; great-grandchild, McKenna Riddle; and a brother, Michael Tamn in Pemberton, NJ. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00 pm Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Andrews Hampstead Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held next week at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Barnegat, NJ, followed by entombment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Barnegat, NJ. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Hampstead Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 21, 2019