JOHN RICHARD KING Mr. John "Richard" King, age 45 of Leland went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 6, 2019. He was born May 7, 1973 to John O. King, Jr. and Brenda Sullivan King. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his sister, Rhonda King Woody. He is survived by his mother, Brenda King; sister, Sabrina King; girlfriend, Tara Boney and great uncle, Kirby Sullivan. Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral and Cremation Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral and other times at the home of his mother. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 12, 2019