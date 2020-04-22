|
JOHN ST. GEORGE It is with great sadness we announce the passing of John Fisher St. George on Saturday, April 18, 2020 from Pancreatic Cancer. Born on November 11, 1971 in Southport, North Carolina to Harriet St. George. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Ericka Stumborg St. George and loving father of Nicole Alasandra St. George, Aidan Fisher St. George, and Caitlin Stephanie St. George John felt his most important achievement and the one that brought him the most joy was the family he established with his wife Ericka, whom he married on April 7th, 2001. John's family was the most important part of his life and he was not shy about telling everyone how proud of them he was and how much he loved them. John also felt that the most important thing you could give someone was the gift of time....time to listen, time to mentor, time to be a friend. Whatever it was that you needed, John would give you his time and work through it with you. He will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as loving, caring, thoughtful, loyal, hardworking, intelligent, witty, an amazing mentor and life coach, and huge movie buff. John's family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to Shawn Esfahani, Mark Nix, Dr. Matthew Eves, Dr. Furhan Yunus and his entire staff, and the chemo lab staff at Thomas Hospital. Services celebrating John's life will be held at a later date. Expressions of condolence may be offered at the family email, [email protected] Hughes Funeral Home, www.hughesfh.com, in Daphne, AL is assisting the family. "For though from out our bourne of time and place the flood may bear me far, I hope to see my Pilot face to face When I have crossed the bar."
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 22, 2020