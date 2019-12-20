Home

Boles Funeral Home
102 South Vance Street
Red Springs, NC 28377
(910) 843-4128
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
John T. McNeill Obituary
JOHN T. MCNEILL, IV Beloved Father and Grandfather Mr. John T. McNeill IV, of Georgetown South Carolina, passed away in his home on November 15, 2019. Mr. McNeill was born in Kernersville, NC to his late parents John T. McNeill III and Mildred Elizabeth Culbreth. He was preceded in death by his sister Patricia Lynn McNeill. He is survived by one son Cameron McNeill and his wife Lisa of Summerville, SC; grandchildren Keira McNeill, Declan McNeill, Hannah McNeill, Ailey Kunz and Conor Kunz; brother: Michael Clarendon McNeill of St. Pauls, NC. John served as a Captain in the US Marine Corps and was an Eagle Scout. Memorial Service will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2:00PM Trinity United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Mc Neill Cemetery in Red Springs, NC. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to s Project 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256 or Trinity UMC P.O Box 48 Red Springs, NC 28377 Boles Funeral Home of Red Springs will be serving the family.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 20, 2019
