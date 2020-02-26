|
JOHN THOMAS PASSANTINO John Thomas Passantino, 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 24, 2020. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Passantino, and his parents, Daniel and Sadie Passantino. He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Joan Passantino; daughter Julie Denning (Mark) and grandsons Cooper and Ethan of Harrisburg, NC; brother Alexander (Louise) of Brooklyn, NY; several loving nephews, nieces, and cousins; and countless people he felt privileged to call his friends. John was born in Brooklyn on April 7, 1947. He earned his BA in Economics from St Francis College (Brooklyn, NY). John spent the majority of his career managing logistics for International Paper and Federal Paper Board in New Jersey, Texas, and North Carolina. In each place he called home, John's quick wit and love of cooking made deep friendships that lasted through the years and miles between them. In 1991, John and his family settled in Wilmington, close to the beach that John loved. Over the last few years, John also came to enjoy tending his nursery with a variety of trees and plants and learning about family genealogy. Through the moves, John never wavered in his love for Mickey Mantle and the New York Yankees, the New York Football Giants, and spending time with his brother, Al. From block parties in Brooklyn to annual beach reunions with grandkids and grandnieces and nephews, the Catering Bros. could always be found tending the grill, laughing and drinking a beer, and bringing people together through food and love. Visitation will be held at Andrews Mortuary, 4108 S. College Rd., Wilmington, on Thursday Feb. 27, from 6PM to 8PM. A funeral mass will be held at 9AM on Friday Feb. 28 at Immaculate Conception Church, 6650 Carolina Beach Rd., Wilmington. John's family wishes to thank Drs. Omotayo Fasan, Alan Skarbnik, Janalynn Beste, Bill Buchanan, Andrew Schrieber, and the team at Novant Health Hematology, Zimmer Cancer Center, the 7F nursing team, and Novant Health Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, John would want you to help others, through contributions to the ChemoCars (chemocars.org) (in memory of John Passantino) or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (iccwilm.org).
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 26, 2020