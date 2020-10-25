1/
John Thurston Jones
JOHN THURSTON JONES 87, of Shallotte passed away Wednesday. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation. Full obituary and condolences at www.wilmingtoncares.com
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Narthex of Camp United Methodist Church
OCT
28
Memorial service
02:00 PM
church Columbarium
Funeral services provided by
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Wilmington
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
October 24, 2020
We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire family of Mr. John T. Jones. We have fond memories our lengthy time together in Scotland County. Both he and Carolyn touched many lives during their respective careers in public education, including those of the entirety of our immediate family.

Mr. Jones was a great boss, valued confidant, excellent mentor, savvy professional, effective communicator and close friend.

We pray that the entire Jones family will find solace in knowing that their loved one is now at eternal rest. His varied expressions of faith in the saving grace of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ over the years will surely serve to both comfort and strengthen you during this time of sadness, and beyond.
Ray and Bea Brayboy
Coworker
October 23, 2020
Mr Jones, in a word, was energetic, witty and friendly. Turns out one word is not enough to describe this good man. Our love and prayers go out to Mrs. Jones, Angela, Chris, Brice and Dakota. Bish and Jeanne
David Bishop
Friend
