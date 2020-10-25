We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire family of Mr. John T. Jones. We have fond memories our lengthy time together in Scotland County. Both he and Carolyn touched many lives during their respective careers in public education, including those of the entirety of our immediate family.



Mr. Jones was a great boss, valued confidant, excellent mentor, savvy professional, effective communicator and close friend.



We pray that the entire Jones family will find solace in knowing that their loved one is now at eternal rest. His varied expressions of faith in the saving grace of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ over the years will surely serve to both comfort and strengthen you during this time of sadness, and beyond.



Ray and Bea Brayboy

Coworker