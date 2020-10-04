1/
John Thurston Pool
JOHN THURSTON POOL, JR. John Thurston Pool, Jr. was born September 27, 1947 in South Boston, VA, to John Thurston Pool and Carrie Lucille Ford Pool. John graduated from Virginia Military Institute in 1969 and served 2 years in the US Army upon graduation. John continued in business for years after his military service. He built a successful insurance enterprise in eastern North Carolina while also managing others with Allstate. John took a great deal of pleasure in sports particularly following football, baseball and golf. He was particularly passionate about golf, playing it and watching it. John was pre-deceased by his father and is survived by his mother, as well as his wife, Patricia Shreve Pool of Wilmington, his children, Mary Katherine Pool, John Thurston Pool, III, and Caroline Ingram Pool, all of Wilmington. He is also survived by his brother, Del Pool, and sister, Donna Wilkins, both of Clarksville VA, and numerous nieces and nephews of whom John dearly loved. A graveside service will be held at 2pm Monday, October 5, 2020, at Oleander Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, with Dr. Jim Everette officiating. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to: Pool '60 and Pool '69 Baseball Scholarship VMI Keydet Club, PO Box 932, Lexington, VA 24450, or to the First Baptist Church, 411 Market St., Wilmington, NC 28401. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 4, 2020.
