JOHN V. O'JANPA II John V. O'Janpa II, 75, of Hampstead, NC, passed away peacefully in his sleep following an extended illness, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Painesville, OH, on June 8, 1944, the son of the late Elmer Albert O'Janpa and Doris Rooks O'Janpa. He grew up in Fairport, OH, where many of his family and friends still live. He is a proud alum of Harding High School. Following college, John spent his working career as an Environmental Engineer. John was the son of a Finnish immigrant and always maintained a strong sense of pride and connection to his Finnish heritage. He loved music and played several types of woodwinds in the UNCW Wind Symphony and HUMC Orchestra. John also enjoyed time spent boating and fishing with his family. He will be remembered for his quick wit and dry sense of humor and for always being ready with a joke. Surviving is his wife, Rhonda O'Janpa, a Wilmington native; two sons, Ryan O'Janpa of Wilmigton, NC, Vic O'Janpa and daughter-in-law, Kristen O'Janpa of Raleigh, NC; two brothers, Norman O'Janpa and wife Christine of Mentor, OH, David O'Janpa and wife Cindy of Ohio; one sister, Patricia Kessler and husband Bill of Painesville, OH; and four beloved grandchildren, Isabella, Julia, Anna Kate, and Sara Grace O'Janpa. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm with a memorial service at 2:00 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Hampstead Chapel with Rev. Skip Williams officiating. Inurnment will follow in Sea Lawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com Memorial donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilminigton, NC 28401.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 18, 2019