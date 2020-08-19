1/
John V. Sutton
1954 - 2020
JOHN V. SUTTON 1954-2020 He is survived by his wife, Teri C. Sutton and son Matthew Sutton. John spent his early years in Greensboro, NC. He graduated Ragsdale High School in Jamestown NC in 1972. His parents were John V. Sutton and Helen Sutton, and sister Donna Marie Sutton. John worked in construction from his early years as a laborer. He worked his way up to a developer in coastal NC for all of his adult life. He had a very strong work ethic building residential homes and renovating many historical buildings in Wilmington NC and St. Augustine, FL . John loved to captain his own boats, both in N C and in Abaco, Bahamas. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a contribution to The Bridge Church. (2101 Market St. Wilmington NC, 28401) would be appreciated. A memorial service was held on August 18, 2020 at the Bridge Church.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Bridge Church
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers with you all.
Tammy rogers
Friend
August 18, 2020
Our staff at North State Bank liked and respected John greatly. So did I. So sorry for this loss of such a fine man. May God comfort all of you. Larry Barbour , President/CEO North State Bank.
Larry Barbour
August 18, 2020
John was a good man. I am blessed to have known him.
Tony Key
August 18, 2020
Teri and Matt, so sad to hear of your loss. John was a pleasure to know and to work with. Always enjoyed seeing him and happy that I saw him at lunch in Wilmington a short while ago. He was a very capable and considerate individual with strong integrity. He will be missed. I understood the service was at 11 and planned to attend but regretfully have a prior commitment at 4 today. My thoughts are with you. Mike Hargett
Michael Hargett
Friend
August 17, 2020
He gave me a chance when no one else would. Great man.
Tim Mullis
Friend
August 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Judy Simmons
Friend
