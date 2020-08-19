JOHN V. SUTTON 1954-2020 He is survived by his wife, Teri C. Sutton and son Matthew Sutton. John spent his early years in Greensboro, NC. He graduated Ragsdale High School in Jamestown NC in 1972. His parents were John V. Sutton and Helen Sutton, and sister Donna Marie Sutton. John worked in construction from his early years as a laborer. He worked his way up to a developer in coastal NC for all of his adult life. He had a very strong work ethic building residential homes and renovating many historical buildings in Wilmington NC and St. Augustine, FL . John loved to captain his own boats, both in N C and in Abaco, Bahamas. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a contribution to The Bridge Church. (2101 Market St. Wilmington NC, 28401) would be appreciated. A memorial service was held on August 18, 2020 at the Bridge Church.



