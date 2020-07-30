1/
John Walker Myers
1942 - 2020
JOHN WALKER MYERS 78, of Leland, NC, died unexpectedly Sunday July 26th. Services to be held at a later date. Full obituary online at www.andrewsmortuary.com

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
July 29, 2020
John will be missed by the Honors community at UNCW where he was a wonderful presence over many years—he had an educator’s heart.
Paul Townend
Coworker
July 29, 2020
We' ll miss you John! You were such an inspiration to us all in the Art & Art History Dept. Sending my thoughts and prayers to Sally and your family. God Bless.
Mary Browning
Friend
July 28, 2020
I am so glad I got to know John Myers, through his son Marcus Myers. I got enjoy listening to his stories at the dinner table, over dice and board games and sitting around in the living room. I got to see how great John Myers was to his family and others. You will be missed. May you rest with your family members who pasted before you and fly high in the beautiful sky with the Angels. It was your time to go even though we don't understand why. I pray that all your family members and friends find peace with their greving process. Another angel received his wings on 7/26/20.
Dawn King
Friend
July 28, 2020
John Myers was a very kind, loving , man that would do anything to help people. I enjoyed knowing John Myers and his Wife Sally through their son Marcus. Soar with the Angel's until you see your family again...God Bless..
Barbara StCharles
Acquaintance
July 28, 2020
he will really be missed at holy cross and at game night at holycross i will really miss you
Jill ware
Friend
