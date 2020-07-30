I am so glad I got to know John Myers, through his son Marcus Myers. I got enjoy listening to his stories at the dinner table, over dice and board games and sitting around in the living room. I got to see how great John Myers was to his family and others. You will be missed. May you rest with your family members who pasted before you and fly high in the beautiful sky with the Angels. It was your time to go even though we don't understand why. I pray that all your family members and friends find peace with their greving process. Another angel received his wings on 7/26/20.

Dawn King

Friend