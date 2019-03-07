|
JOHN WESLEY MATTHEWS, "SMILEY" John Wesley Matthews, "Smiley", 81, of Wilmington, NC, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Trinity Grove surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 12, 1937, in Goodlettsville, TN, the son of the late Beecher Clay Matthews and Edith Altman Matthews. Also remembered is his son, Kirk Theodore Matthews, as well as two brothers and a sister, all of who preceded him in death. Surviving is his beloved wife of fifty-seven years, Karen Matthews; two daughters, Holly Woollard and Krysta McCain and husband Dennis; three grandchildren, Jaydon Woollard, Emma McCain and Wade McCain; and several nieces and nephews. John was veteran of the US Air Force and retired from US Airways after forty years of service. He enjoyed the beach and loved to fish. Additionally, John spent many hours working in his yard and will be remembered for his great sense of humor. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Friday, March 8, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel with Rev. Dan Keck officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Kure Memorial Lutheran Church, 117 N. 3rd Ave., Kure Beach, NC 28449. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 7, 2019