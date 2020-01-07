|
|
DR JOHN WILSON SAWYER John Wilson Sawyer, Born March 6th, 1927 in Ahoskie, NC passed away on January 4th at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center from complications from Parkinson's Disease. John grew up in Gatesville, NC, then served in the US Army in WWII with time spent in Germany. After the war, he graduated from UNC Chapel Hill and went on to medical school there, graduating from Case Western Reserve University. He interned at Pennsylvania Hospital and did his residency at the Medical college of Virginia. He practiced Internal Medicine in Greensboro, NC from 1956 through 1994. He served on the Medical Board of Wesley Long Hospital including time on the Board as President. John was for many years a Deacon and Elder at Starmount Presbyterian Church in Greensboro and was also active in Wrightsville United Methodist Church in Wilmington where he retired in 1995. He was a Master Gardener and a member of the American Rose Society. He raised beautiful roses for years. He was also a member of the American College of Physicians and the Senior Men's Club of Wilmington. John is preceded in death by his parents, Jetson Lockwood Sawyer, Laura Lee Eason Sawyer and his brother, Lockwood Sawyer. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ann Armstrong Sawyer, his children, Cathy Grier Sawyer, Laura Sawyer Bovender and John Wilson Sawyer, Jr. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 2 nieces. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arboretum in Wilmington, NC or Lower Cape Fear Hospice of Wilmington. A Celebration of Life will be held at Wrightsville United Methodist Church at 10 am on January 18th
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 7, 2020