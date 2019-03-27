Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Johnnie Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnnie Kennedy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Johnnie Kennedy Obituary
JOHNNIE KENNEDY Johnnie Kennedy passed away peacefully at his daughters home in Louisa Virginia on 3/17/19. He was preceded in death by his identical twin brother Donnie. John is survived by his daughter Lisa Kennedy Brindle, son in law Greg, and son Scott Kennedy. He was a retired deputy sheriff of New Hanover County NC, and an avid scuba diver. If you wish to honor John, please send donations to the Cousteau society in memory of him, and the ocean that he loved. www.cousteau.org
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.