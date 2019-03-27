|
|
JOHNNIE KENNEDY Johnnie Kennedy passed away peacefully at his daughters home in Louisa Virginia on 3/17/19. He was preceded in death by his identical twin brother Donnie. John is survived by his daughter Lisa Kennedy Brindle, son in law Greg, and son Scott Kennedy. He was a retired deputy sheriff of New Hanover County NC, and an avid scuba diver. If you wish to honor John, please send donations to the Cousteau society in memory of him, and the ocean that he loved. www.cousteau.org
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 27, 2019