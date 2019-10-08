Home

Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 791-4444
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403

Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Johnny Koen


1935 - 2019
Johnny Koen Obituary
JOHNNY KOEN, SR. Johnny Martin Koen Sr., 84 of Wilmington died on Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was born in Wilmington to Martin and Mamie Koen on August 17, 1935. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Verna Clark Koen, sister Virginia Canfield, brothers; Mack Koen, Bobby Koen, daughter-in-law Diane Koen and brother-in-law Bill Rogers. Johnny is survived by his daughter Sylvia Brock and Steve, sons; Johnny Martin Koen Jr and wife Patty, Robert Dale Koen and Marie, grandchildren; Stephanie Johnson, Elizabeth Sarvis, Jennifer Hardison and husband George, Katie Greene and husband Jason, David Koen and wife Gina, Melissa Goley and husband Matthew, nine great grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, sisters; Shirley Anglehart and husband Darryel, Mary Rogers, and brother Jesse Koen. A visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. A graveside service will be held 2pm on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park officiated by Darryel Anglehart. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 8, 2019
