JOHNSIE CROWLEY Johnsie Angle Crowley, age 90, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Wilmington, NC, Johnsie was born November 19, 1929 in Greensboro NC, the third child of the late Montrose Staton Angle and Lois Threatt Bass Angle. She was raised in the historic town of Milton, NC and Milton remained a large part of her heart. She shared stories of sledding down the hill to the river, smoking "monkey tobacco" behind the barn, and roaming Caswell county with her father searching for arrowheads. Johnsie graduated from Roxboro High School, Lees-McRae Junior College and attended High Point College. While at Lees-McRae she was a majorette and cheerleader and met the love of her life, John Miller Wells Crowley, of Wilmington. They were married for 47 years before his death in 1998. After living in Houston, Tx; Raleigh and Charlotte, NC; Johnsie and John settled in his hometown of Wilmington, NC. Johnsie lived in Wilmington for over 60 years. When her children were young, Johnsie made many of the clothes her children wore. She inherited a love of antiques from her father and refinished many special antique pieces. She especially treasured the pieces of furniture hand made by Thomas Day. After her children were in school, she started caring for children after school. During the 1970's, 1980's and early 1990's, Johnsie could be seen either meeting children outside Chestnut Street School or waiting for them near her house. She collected children like others collect shells. She was known as GaGa to many. These children would complete their homework and eat vegetables and ranch dip (they still say hers was the best) sitting at her kitchen table. Numerous nieces and nephews lived with Johnsie and John while attending college; they were more like sons and daughters to them. Johnsie was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Crowley; her sister, Lois Love; her brother, Robert Angle; her daughter-in law, Kay Tice Crowley; her dear sisters-in law, Ruby Crowley , Edith Batson and Lucy Jane Angle Oakley; and her grandson, Jason Atkinson. She is survived by her children; daughter Lynn Crowley Atkinson, and husband Gene; son, Robert Sidbury Crowley; daughters, Kay Crowley Morton and husband Donald, Daughter Dail Crowley Register and husband Bo; grandchildren, Tonia, Amanda, Leanne, John, Lora, Worth, Junior, Kathlyn, Jenna, Matt, Karen, and Lexi; great grandchildren, Matthew, Gregory, Sadie, Hannah, Lucy, Wynton , Jordan, Violet, Dillon, Aydan, Hadley, Avery, Benjamin, Jonathan, Harrison, Emma, Pearl, Benson; and great great grandchildren, Matthew Glenn and MaLeah. She is also survived by her brother in law, Bob Crowley and wife Lynda; and numerous nieces, nephew, and other "children" of her heart. Friends are invited to share memories of Johnsie at the home of her daughter Lynn Crowley Atkinson 1546 Grandiflora Drive, Leland, NC from 6-8pm on Tuesday March 17, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Oakdale Cemetery, Wilmington NC, with Worth Crowley officiating. Donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in memory of Johnsie Angle Crowley, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 17, 2020