JOHNSON LEE BASS Johnson Lee Bass, 91, of Wilmington, NC, went to his heavenly home on June 27, 2019. He died peacefully at his residence after several years of declining health. He was born on October 3, 1927 in Seagate, NC, the son of the late James Lee Bass and Bettie Faison Sandlin Bass. Also remembered is his wife of 57 years, Cherry Nell Grooms Bass, son-in-law, Fred Smith; and six brothers, James, G. P., Duvall, Percy, Norwood and Norman; and a sister, Catherine Bass Cooper, preceded him in death. Surviving are three children, Betty Bass Taylor and husband Steve of Kannapolis, NC, Joyce Bass Smith of Wilmington, and Barbara Bass Curtis and husband James of Belville, IL; five grandchildren, Matt Litaker, Casey Litaker and wife Christina, Jenna Lee Smith, Jamie Curtis Murphy, Jacob Curtis and wife Melanie; four great-grandchildren, Jordan Anderson, Alice and James Curtis, and Barbara Grace Murphy. One brother Alton Bass and one sister-in-law Alma Bass Wishon. Lee was veteran of the US Army, having served from December 18, 1945 to July 19, 1947. After an honorable discharge he returned home to marry Cherry, the love of his life. They moved to Charlotte where they raised their daughters, worked, loved and lived for fifty years. Upon retiring, Lee and Cherry moved to Wilmington, NC. A funeral will be held at 11:00 AM Friday July 5, 2019 at Andrews Valley Chapel on College Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice. The family wished to acknowledge with appreciation the care and compassion that Lee received form the hospice staff. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 2, 2019