JONATHAN "DEKE" FREEMAN On November 14, 2020 Jonathan "DEKE" Freeman passed away unexpectedly at his home. Deke was born in Greensboro, NC but spent his youth learning to surf and fish on the beaches of Oak Island. He was loved by many, and a friend to all. The love and focus of his life is his daughter, Carmella Tygris Freeman. Deke was a loving father, a devoted son, a caring friend and a man who could put a smile on anybody's face. He will be truly missed, especially by those who loved him most. He is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Deborah Zigler Freeman, his grandparents, Mary Catherine Zigler, Bettie Lou Freeman, John Freeman, and his beloved cousin, Suzanne Turek. Deke is survived by his precious daughter, Carmella Tygris Freeman; his father, Johnny Freeman; sister, Sunni Freeman, nephew, Henry Scott and aunts Shirley Freeman Swearington & Judy Freeman Williams. A memorial service will be held on Friday November 20th, at 3:00 PM family and guests will gather on the beach front at the Trott St. access, Oak Island, NC. Please wear your mask and practice social distancing, for everyone's safety, Covid rules will be strictly adhered too. The family invites all Deke's friends to come and celebrate his life with them, and requests that instead of flowers a donation be made to support his daughter Carmella's future endeavors. We appreciate your support and condolences. We also have a Deke's Celebration of Life at GoFundMe.com
. We request all mail be sent to Carmella Freeman in care of her grandfather Johnny Freeman at 209 Trott St, Oak Island NC 28465. Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com
Michael J Fulwood Funeral Service Licensee, 910-471-5441