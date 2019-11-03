|
JONATHAN L. GURGANIOUS Jonathan Lee Gurganious passed away Tuesday ,October 29, 2019. John was preceded in death by his father, Billy Ray Gurganious and brother Billy Keith Gurganious. He is survived by his mother, Brenda Bradshaw Gurganious, son, Jonathan Tucker Gurganious. brothers, Dean (Denise) Gurganious, Gene Gurganious, Chris (Heather) Gurganious, sister, Tammy (Doug) Turley,sister-in-law, Beth Gurganious, and many nieces and nephews. John loved his family and most importantly his son Jonathan. He was a friend to everyone he met and will be greatly missed. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm. A funeral service will be held following the visitation starting at 7 pm, both at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 2 pm in Greenlawn Memorial Park Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 3, 2019