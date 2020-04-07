|
JONATHAN LEE MOON July 10, 1946 - April 4, 2020 73 years old Jon Moon had his last "super-fantastic" day on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Kure Beach, NC. He passed away suddenly after completing one last walk with the love of his life, Beth. Jon was an active parishioner and passionate volunteer gardener at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Wilmington, NC. "Mr. Moon" was most recently a math tutor for many students in the Wilmington area. Previously, he was a math teacher for Coastal Christian High School in Wilmington, a school board member for Corpus Christi Schools, the president of American Chrome in Corpus Christi, TX, the plant manager of Oxychem in Castle Hayne, NC., and a chemical engineer for Diamond Shamrock. Jon was born in Middletown, OH, and graduated from the University of Cincinnati. Jon ran over 500 distance races in his lifetime, including 51 marathons. Two of those marathons were part of full-distance Ironman triathlons. Jon was passionate about many things, including his faith, fishing, his grandchildren, collecting shark teeth, and making others laugh. Jon was preceded in death by his mother Mary, father Dick, stepfather Jack Hagan, sister Marna Hall, and brother-in-law Jim Kelly. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Beth Moon (nee O'Donnell), brother Mike, sister Beverlie, sister-in-law Kathie Kelly, sons Richard (Jackie) Moon and Eric (Kathleen) Moon, grandchildren Lindsey, Noah, Fisher, Luke, Blair, and Elijah, nieces and nephews Sarah Pogue, David Hall, Jay Kelly, Patrick Kelly, Sean Kelly, David Kelly, and Cara Kelly. Arrangements will be made at a later date for a celebration of Jon's life. His family asks that you drink a beer, catch a fish, go for a run, plant something, or tell a corny math joke to a friend in lieu of flowers or donations.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 7, 2020