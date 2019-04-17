|
JONATHAN MAX JURBALA Jonathan Max Jurbala, 31 of Wilmington passed peacefully into the loving arms of our lord on April 14th 2019. He will be remembered for his easy-going nature, artistic talent, and a love of music, skateboarding and animals (not necessarily in that order). He was a considerate soul who had deep affection and appreciation for all those that knew and loved him. Johnathan was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania and grew up in Wilmington, NC, graduating from J.T. Hoggard High school in 2005. He demonstrated a talent for painting and drawing at a young age and went on to study art at Cape Fear Community College and the University of North Carolina Wilmington. He worked at several jobs to support himself as he pursued his creative talents. Jonathan was taken much too prematurely from those that love him here on earth and leaves behind his mother Jane Ligon (Jim), father Daryl Jurbala (Megan Batson) both of Wilmington, girlfriend Amelia Engel of Wilmington, maternal grandmother Carmel Cunningham of Scranton, PA, stepsister Angelical Vogel and many heartbroken aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be welcomed with loving arms into our Lord's kingdom by his paternal grandparents, John Jurbala Sr. and Juanita Jurbala, his maternal grandfather Robert Cunningham Sr and his paternal aunt Dianne Jurbala-Strohman who preceded him in death. There will be a private memorial service for friends and family Thursday April 18th, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary 4108 S. College Rd. Wilmington, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Johnathan's name to The Animal Welfare Institute at https://awionline.org/. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019