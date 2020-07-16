JORDAN RAY FLANAGAN It is with profound sadness and deep love that the family of Jordan Ray Flanagan mourns his passing on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the age of 30 years. The son of Bobby Ray and Judith (Grimes) Flanagan of Goldsboro, Jordan was born October 30, 1989. He was a 2008 graduate from Charles B. Aycock High School in Pikeville and a former private in the United States Marine Corps. He was currently employed with KBC Landscaping of Wilmington, NC. In addition to his parents, Jordan is survived by his sister, Erica Flanagan (Chris) Whitesock of Cary, his sister-cousin, Rachel Millard of Raleigh, his nephews, Sebastian Whitesock and William Ray Mitchell of Cary, his nieces Addison Riley Whitesock of Cary and Charlotte Elaine Ortiz of Raleigh, and his stepsisters, Heather (Flanagan) Chamberlin of Las Vegas, NV and Amanda (Flanagan) Honeycutt of Goldsboro. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, numerous cousins and a host of long -time friends. A Celebration of life will take place later this year.



