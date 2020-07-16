1/1
Jordan Ray Flanagan
1989 - 2020
JORDAN RAY FLANAGAN It is with profound sadness and deep love that the family of Jordan Ray Flanagan mourns his passing on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the age of 30 years. The son of Bobby Ray and Judith (Grimes) Flanagan of Goldsboro, Jordan was born October 30, 1989. He was a 2008 graduate from Charles B. Aycock High School in Pikeville and a former private in the United States Marine Corps. He was currently employed with KBC Landscaping of Wilmington, NC. In addition to his parents, Jordan is survived by his sister, Erica Flanagan (Chris) Whitesock of Cary, his sister-cousin, Rachel Millard of Raleigh, his nephews, Sebastian Whitesock and William Ray Mitchell of Cary, his nieces Addison Riley Whitesock of Cary and Charlotte Elaine Ortiz of Raleigh, and his stepsisters, Heather (Flanagan) Chamberlin of Las Vegas, NV and Amanda (Flanagan) Honeycutt of Goldsboro. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, numerous cousins and a host of long -time friends. A Celebration of life will take place later this year.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Casey Funeral Home - Princeton
105 E FIRST ST
Princeton, NC 27569
(919) 936-8801
Memories & Condolences
July 15, 2020
My deepest condolences, with heart felt sympathy, may God strength you all. I loved Jordan like a son, can't believe he's not here with us.
Teresa High-Watson
Family
July 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Lean on Him and He will comfort you. You continue to be in our thoughts and prayers.
Rob, Angela and Dasan Starr
Coworker
July 14, 2020
Judy, James, and Family, We are so very sorry to hear about your loss. You, our dear friends, are in our thoughts and prayers! Love, Bobby & Beverly Smith
Beverly Smith
Friend
July 13, 2020
To the family. I'm so sorry for your loss I know this is a dificult time for everyone especially ya'll. Jordan my friend rest In peace God knows I still can't believe it❤ you will be missed NEVER FORGOTTEN
Michelle Grimes
Friend
July 13, 2020
Jordan was like a big brother to my son, and a very good friend to me. I seen him often, and he was always so full of life and love. He always kept us laughing. Always dressed like he was headed to the beach. I used to pick on him about being a beach bum. God he is so missed already. I don't even know what to say. This is a hard loss for all. A tragedy. And I hope we find justice for Jordon. My condolences and prayers are with the family and all of his friends and loved ones at this time.
Carla McCall
Friend
July 13, 2020
Im gonna miss you brother.
Anthony Garcia
Military
July 12, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss.
Kim
