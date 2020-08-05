JORDAN WILLIAM HERNANDEZ Jordan William Hernandez, age 22 of Supply, died Saturday, August 1, 2020. Jordan was born in Brunswick County on December 6, 1997. He graduated from West Brunswick High School in 2016 and was pursuing a career in the HVAC industry. Jordan was a member of United Vision Pentecostal Church. Jordan was preceded in death by a brother, Dalton Hernandez, and grandfathers, Bruce Barnes and Paul Hernandez. He is survived by his parents, Ronnie and Benita Barnes Hernandez; brother, Christian Joel "CJ" Hernandez of the home; maternal grandmother, Mary Ann Barnes of Supply; paternal grandmother, Rosa Hernandez of Riverside, CA. Funeral Services will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 at three o'clock in the afternoon at United Vision Pentecostal Church with Rev. Maurice Milligan and Rev. Ricky Hewett officiating. Interment will follow in the Lancaster Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Chad Milligan, Nate Penney, Francis Hearn II, Isaac Barnes, Matthew Barnes, and Jonathan Zelkowski. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Hewett, Jamie Stone, Ken Mills, Roland Tedder, Jr., and Danny Mumford. Jordan will lie in state at the Church one hour prior to the service. The family will receive friends at the home. You may view services at White Funeral and Cremation Service's Facebook page beginning at three o'clock on Thursday, August 6. Online condolences may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel