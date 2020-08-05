1/1
Jordan William Hernandez
1997 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jordan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JORDAN WILLIAM HERNANDEZ Jordan William Hernandez, age 22 of Supply, died Saturday, August 1, 2020. Jordan was born in Brunswick County on December 6, 1997. He graduated from West Brunswick High School in 2016 and was pursuing a career in the HVAC industry. Jordan was a member of United Vision Pentecostal Church. Jordan was preceded in death by a brother, Dalton Hernandez, and grandfathers, Bruce Barnes and Paul Hernandez. He is survived by his parents, Ronnie and Benita Barnes Hernandez; brother, Christian Joel "CJ" Hernandez of the home; maternal grandmother, Mary Ann Barnes of Supply; paternal grandmother, Rosa Hernandez of Riverside, CA. Funeral Services will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 at three o'clock in the afternoon at United Vision Pentecostal Church with Rev. Maurice Milligan and Rev. Ricky Hewett officiating. Interment will follow in the Lancaster Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Chad Milligan, Nate Penney, Francis Hearn II, Isaac Barnes, Matthew Barnes, and Jonathan Zelkowski. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Hewett, Jamie Stone, Ken Mills, Roland Tedder, Jr., and Danny Mumford. Jordan will lie in state at the Church one hour prior to the service. The family will receive friends at the home. You may view services at White Funeral and Cremation Service's Facebook page beginning at three o'clock on Thursday, August 6. Online condolences may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
9107546848
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by White Funeral and Cremation Service Supply Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved