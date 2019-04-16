|
JORGE JOSE GONZALEZ, MD Jorge Jose Gonzalez, MD died on April 13, 2019 from complications of ALS. He was born in Valdivia, Chile on August 13, 1945 to Manuel Gonzalez and Ema Clasing. He served many years as a member of the house staff at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was the director of the Internal Medicine Residency program of the Wilmington Area Health Education Center and a tenured professor of medicine for the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. An endocrinologist, he helped to found the Tileston Clinic. Being a doctor was who he was, not what he did for a living. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Hayworth Gonzalez, and a brother and sister-in-law, Roberto and Maria Eugenia Gonzalez of Santiago, Chile. He is also survived by his two daughters, Carla Gonzalez Burkhard and husband Michael of Durham, and Cristina Gonzalez Pollock and husband Hoke Ward of Wilmington. One of the greatest joys of his life were his seven grandchildren- Hoke Samuel, Cole, Miles, Max, and Ema Pollock, and Chris and Zach Burkhard. Services will be held at 1pm on Wednesday April 17 at Church of the Servant, 4925 Oriole Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403. Internment of his ashes will be held privately at a later time. The family will receive guests at Andrews Valley Chapel, 4108 S. College Rd., from 6-8 pm on Tuesday, April 16. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the ALS society or Church of the Servant. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 16, 2019