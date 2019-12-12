|
JORGE LUIS PRADO Jorge Luis Prado, of Wilmington, died December 10, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born in New York, NY, January 7, 1963 the son of Esperanza Prado and the late Carlos Manuel Prado. Jorge was a valued member of the Wilmington Police Department until 1999 when he was medically disabled due to an aneurysm. Even though he was not expected to live at that time, his courage and strength allowed him to live for another 20 years, to enjoy time with his family and children, and to live a noble life always fighting to be the best he could be. Surviving in addition to his mother, are his wife of 36 years, Eileen Rodriguez Prado, his daughter Madeleine Mauch and husband Stephen, his son Anthony Prado, and his soon to be born grandson. Also surviving are his nephew Carlos Prado III and wife Jamie and their children, Connor and Charlotte. A funeral service will be held at 8 PM, Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Mark Catholic Church.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 12, 2019