CMSGT JOSEPH ALEXANDER STOLPA, US AIR Force, Ret. Joseph Alexander Stolpa, 93, of Wilmington, died Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Davis Health Care. He was born April 30, 1926, Columbus, OH, to the late Joseph Stolpa and Emilie Urbancyk Stolpa. Joseph was a member of the "Ole Timers" - Ohio Air National Guard and an Air Force Museum Contributing Member. He retired from the Air Force with the rank of Chief Master Sgt. with 21 years of service. Joseph survived the Battle for Iwo Jima Feb. 19 - March 24, 1945 as a grunt machine gunner. He and his wife, Norma, raised five children who graduated from high school and went on to higher education. None of them wound up on drugs, nor in prison - this is a major accomplishment while surviving over 60 years of marriage. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma. Survivors include his children, Joseph M. Stolpa of Phoenix, AZ, Kris Jupka and husband Ron of Great Falls, MT, Emilie Mumford and husband Hal of New Orleans, LA, Michelle Espada and husband Ben of Greensboro, NC and Kurt Stolpa and wife Audra of Marietta, OH; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 3pm, Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Andrews Hampstead Chapel. The family will receive visitors one hour prior. Burial will follow at Sea Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 29, 2019