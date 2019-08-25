|
SGTMAJ (RETIRED) JOSEPH C. ADAMS SgtMaj (Retired) Joseph C. Adams, 93, died peacefully in his Wilmington, NC home on August 17, 2019. Joseph was born on November 12, 1925 in Wheeling, West VA to Joseph E. and Mary Hedrick Adams. On May 16, 1946, he joined the armed forces as a private in the USMC, serving his country in World War II, Korea and VietNam. He retired as a Sergeant Major, in 1975, with full honors following 33 years in the Corps. He married Theresa Mann in Philadelphia, PA in 1950 and is survived by his daughters, Deborah, Barbara, JoAnn, Teresa and Kelli; his nephew, Joseph who he raised; fourteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; a host of loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and longtime friends from around the world, all who were special to him; as well as his 'adopted' grandson and caregiver, Brandon Nielens who provided him continued life experiences in his years since moving to Wilmington. He is preceded in death by his cherished wife of 60 years, Theresa; his daughter, Charlene; brothers Kenneth and Paul; sisters Katherine and Betty. Our Dad was a brave and loyal soldier, but more important than any of his earned medals, was his family. His grandchildren will always be his greatest fans. He would want to be remembered not for his accomplishments, but for the memories his grandchildren share: - Grandson Jay remembers when the Washington Redskins won their first super bowl in 1982; how Dad saw him the next day with super bowl champion memorabilia. He thought his grandpa was the coolest man on earth. - Grand-daughter Shana's most recent memories were the most important; watching her daughters build loving memories with their great grandpa during after-dinner ice cream dates, his love of Starbucks Frappe and him begging us to get him his own Jeep. - Grand-daughter Jennifer endorses he was a fun grandpa; who loved Star Trek, loved his animals, spoiled his grandkids (behind grandmas back). She always thought he was the coolest man she knew. - Grandson Michael remembers feeding chili to Bandit (pet) thinking nobody would notice, well Grandma noticed because giving a white dog chili will leave evidence. She was so mad, especially cause he lied about it, but not Grandpa, he just laughed at the situation. - As a child grand-daughter Rebecca remembers watching him when he would feed and water the buffalo; thinking "wow" how brave he was walking right up to those buffalo; she was in awe of him and as she grew older, she realized just how truly brave he was. - Grand-daughter Regina's children's speak of trick or treating at his house. Everyone would meet up there. Dad would sit on his porch and everyone in the neighborhood would come by just to see him and get a hand full of candy. - Heather recalls how he taught her ride a bike and didn't kill her when she crashed into the side of his new truck. He is who she gets her love of animals from & a heart for caring for others over self. He was the strongest man she knew and the biggest teddy bear there ever was. - Grand-daughter Vanessa remembers fondly his love for Westerns; always lighting a pipe as he sat in the recliner watching the cowboys riding their horses, gunfighters having a showdown or duel at high noon! - When Dad wasn't feeding his dogs his lunch or supper, Grandson Shane remembers Dad spreading dog bones over all the floors in the home - to be sure they had didn't get hungry. - Grand-daughter Kc reflects on the days when they lived on a lake; Dad and Mother would come to their house; Dad and Kc would walk down to the dock and fish. - Kt wants people to know how much HE loved and WAS loved by all his grandchildren. She cherishes the memories of shared birthdays they celebrated as they are both November babies. Our Dad will be missed by all who's life he touched. A memorial service will take place in Wilmington, NC, on August 31, 2019 at Windermere Presbyterian Church 104 Windemere Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405, with burial at a later date at Quantico National Cemetery, officiated by Reverend Roy Beutel. Funeral arrangements are provided by Andrews Mortuary Wilmington, NC and Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service in Fredericksburg, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Old Dominion Humane Society 3602 Lafayette Blvd #102 Fredericksburg, VA or New Hanover Humane Society 2405 N. 23rd St. Wilmington, NC 28401
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 25, 2019