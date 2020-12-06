JOSEPH F. MARLEY Joseph F. Marley, 89, of Wilmington, NC, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at LCF Life Care Center. He was born February 23, 1931 in Pleasant Garden, NC, son of the late Joe and Myrtle Rich Marley. Also preceding him in death was his first wife, Anne, his second wife, Doris, sons Joseph (Sepp) and Michael Marley and step-son, Terry Nash. Surviving is his daughter-in-law, Sherry Marley, granddaughter, Heather and his beloved great-granddaughter, Caitlin, step-daughter, Linda Holland (Fred), step-son, Larry Nash, and dear friends, Tom and Beverly Rivenbark who provided much love and care during his time of need. Joe spent his early years at Carolina Beach where he enjoyed fishing, swimming, and the boardwalk. He also enjoyed paddle boarding, building his paddle board in 1948 in shop at NHHS. He so enjoyed paddle boarding down the canal with his dog aboard. Being a proud veteran of the US Army, he served from 1951-1954 in Germany where he met Anne. They enjoyed almost 50 happy years raising their two sons. After Anne's death he started seeing a friend from their church, and later Doris and Joe married. They enjoyed 14 happy years traveling, gardening, walking, and golf carting around Carolina Beach. Poppy, as he was called by many, enjoyed golfing with his buddies Larry and Lori, wood working, inventing gadgets and small engine repairs. He worked as a mechanic in textiles until his retirement at which time he worked at Wal-Mart 15 years. Joe was a loyal member of Junior Order of United American Mechanics receiving his 50 year pin in 2019 with his son, Mike, by his side. He was also a faithful member of United Advent Christian Church and The American Legion. The family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to Nurse Shawn, Breon, Gillian, Mamie, and the Life Care staff for their kindness, love, care, and compassion for our Poppy Joe. Memorials may be made to The Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401, in his memory. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com