JOSEPH F. ROBERTSON Joseph F. Robertson, 88 of Southport, NC passed away on May 7, 2019. Mr. Robertson was born January 10, 1931 to the late Joseph F. and Florence Robertson. Joe was a veteran of the US Army having served in the Korean Conflict. Joe was a member of the American Legion Post 551. He was a Dosher Hospital Volunteer as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus in Southport. Joe had previously served as the Past District Grand Knight in Poughkeepsie, NY. Mr. Robertson was a volunteer fireman with the Valhalla, Fire Department. He was a sales representative for Hypotronics Inc., in Brewster, NY for 27 years. Joe traveled extensively around the world selling high voltage test equipment. His hobbies included fishing, cruising, and traveling with his wife Anna. Survivors include his wife of 65 years Anna B. Robertson; three daughters, Maryann McManus and husband Steven, Catherine Les and husband Albin, and Teresa Robertson - Butt and husband Bruce; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Christopher, Ashley, Casey, Heather, and Caitlin; and two great-grandchildren, JJ and Quinn. Mr. Robertson was preceded in death by a sister Betty Robertson. The funeral mass will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 14th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow the mass in the church columbarium and a reception will follow. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics of Brunswick County.