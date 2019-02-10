Home

Joseph Beasley
JOSEPH G. BEASLEY, JR. Joseph G. Beasley, Jr. 84 of Hampstead, N.C. passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington with his family by his side. He was born on October 2, 1934 in Raleigh, N.C. to Joseph G. Beasley, Sr. and Thelma Hawkes Beasley. He graduated from Penderlea High School and attended Cape Fear Community College. Mr. Beasley served in the US Army and was stationed in Alaska. During his career he was a gunsmith, a master mechanic in the marine industry and retired from the State Port where he was a railroad engineer. He was an avid sportsman and nature conservationist. His is survived by his four children: Joseph Beasley, III, Richard Beasley (Deborah), Jacklyn B. Kast (Eric); Debbie Probasco (Ron), . He is survived by his four grandchildren: Steven Kast, Jonathan Kast, Jessica Beasley and Scotty Probasco. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Boys and Girls Home, Nature Wildlife or the . Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 10, 2019
