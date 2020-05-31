JOSEPH HILLIARD GRIGGS, JR. After a full and wonderful life, Joseph Hilliard Griggs, Jr. died Wednesday, May 27th. He was predeceased by his wife, Kathleen Chesnutt Griggs, his parents, Joseph Hilliard Griggs and Thelma Batton Griggs, a brother Ray Daniel Griggs and a sister Mary Griggs Williamson. When his wife Kathleen passed away, Joe lost the love of his life. They were together more than 62 years. When Joe and Kathleen worked together on a problem, they could accomplish almost anything. He is survived by one son, Joseph Michael Griggs and wife April of Orange, Texas, a daughter, Cynthia Griggs Gore of Dallas, Texas, three granddaughters, Jessica Griggs Coleman and husband Robert of Madison, Mississippi, Natalie Gore Campbell and husband Ian of Dallas, Texas, and Nicole Leigh Gore of Dallas, Texas. He was also blessed with two great grandchildren, Carter and Elise Coleman. Joe grew up in Macon, Georgia, where he was very active in the Boy Scouts. He was a leader, serving on the staff of Camp Benjamin Hawkins the summer of 1941. He helped carve a totem pole which became the symbol of the camp. After World War II, Joe served in 1947 on the staff at Athens Y Camp in Raburn County. He has always been interested in people, especially young people. He tried to help them make the right decisions and reach their goals in life. Joe was a Navy veteran of World War II and survivor of the destroyer USS Twiggs DD 591, which was sunk off Okinawa with a loss of more than 46% of the crew. The Twiggs operated in the Atlantic and Pacific and was in other heavy action in Saipan, Mindoro, Lingayan Gulf, Iwo Jima, Sheya Shima, and Aguni Shima. Joe graduated from the University of Georgia, Class of 1950, with a BSF degree in Forestry. He worked for International Paper Company with increasing responsibility for 35 years, retiring from Mid-South Region, Shreveport, Louisiana, in 1985, where he served on the staff. He was a member of the Society of American Foresters. After retiring he worked as a real estate agent for several years as a broker. He was active in his church, Hampstead United Methodist, where he served on the Board of Trustees, Building Committee, as a Sunday School teacher, and many church projects. Joe tried to make a difference while he was here for the good of his family, his country, his church and his community. He always gave thanks for the help he received along the way. He loved God, family, country, church and many friends. His funeral will be Wednesday, June 3rd at 11am at Hampstead United Methodist Church with visitation starting at 10am and private burial following at Atkinson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the preschool at Hampstead United Methodist Church. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on May 31, 2020.