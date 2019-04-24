|
JOSEPH J. NEWNAM, JR. Joseph J. Newnam, Jr., 76, of Wilmington, NC, passed away listening to Sam Cooke and surrounded by his wife, four daughters, sister, sister-in-law, and brother on Saturday, April 13th. Born in Philadelphia to the late Alberta (Ansert) and Joseph Newnam, he was one of seven siblings. He spent time in the seminary, as a medic in the Navy, and owned a game stand on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, NJ, before entering a lifelong career in men's apparel retail. He was an avid golfer and did The NY Times crossword puzzle everyday in pen. He is survived by his wife, Joan, daughters and their husbands, Tamara Newnam and Gene Amparo, Nicole and Joel Satin, Tara and Rhett Reavis, and Joelle Newnam and Michael Feola, and eleven grandchildren. He is pre-deceased by two brothers, Dennis and John. He is also survived by his siblings and in-laws: Patricia Schreiber, Mary Newnam, Margaret and Guy Mueller, Gerald and Kathleen Newnam, William Newnam and Carol Winkler, and Gloria Kman and Mike Habibi, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and members of his beloved Beau Rivage Golf & Resort community. A celebration of his life will take place from 4-6 p.m. on June 28th at Beau Rivage and an "Irish Wake" will be held at his request in Seaside Park, NJ, on June 3rd. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation. They will allocate these donations to the nursing staff who so lovingly cared for Joe in his final days. Donations can be made online at www.nhrmcfoundation.org.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 24, 2019