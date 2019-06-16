|
|
JOSEPH JAMES GARBARINO Joseph James Garbarino, 73 of Supply, N.C. passed away on May 4, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington, N.C. He was born in Jersey City, N.J. July 5, 1945 to the late Joseph Garbarino and Anne Modos. He was preceded in death by his sister Joan Falkenberg. Joseph is survived by his wife of 47 years, Betty Keller Garbarino, two sons, Christian Garbarino and his wife Angela Farenbacher of Cranford, N.J. and James Garbarino and wife Emmy McLees of Columbus, Ohio: five grandchildren, Gregory, Sophie, Alton, Estelle and Clara. Joe graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a BA in English and European Literature. He started his career in marketing/advertising at Macy's. He was the Senior VP Director of Sales Promotion from 1981-1992 in Atlanta and New York. Later he became Senior VP of Corporate Sales/Promotion Director for Belk Stores in Charlotte, N.C. and ended his career at Value City Dept. Stores in Columbus, Ohio as Senior VP of Marketing/Advertising. Joe retired to Seascape in Supply, N.C. in 2003. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all and will be dearly missed. The funeral mass will be held 10:00 am. Thursday, June 20th at Saint Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow the mass in the church columbarium and a reception will follow in the church gathering room. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics of Brunswick County or a . Online condolences may be made atwww.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 16, 2019