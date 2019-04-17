Home

Andrews Mortuary & Crematory - Market Street Chapel
1617 MARKET ST
Wilmington, NC 28401
(910) 762-7788
JOSEPH L. TOCCI Joseph Lawrence Tocci, 78, of Wilmington, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born February 15, 1941 in Boston, MA, son of the late Antonio Tocci and Maria Tempesta Tocci. Three of his sisters, Lucia Warde, Laura Tocci, and Patricia Logan, preceded him in death. Joseph was a member of the Cape Fear Men's Club, the Elks Club, and a 40 year member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local #4. He is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Grund and husband, Jon, of Laguna Hills, CA, and Danielle Tocci of Wilmington; five grandchildren, Mia Grund, Olivia Grund, Adam Abrams, Joseph Tocci, and Justin Tocci; eight brothers and sisters, Mario Tocci, Anthony Tocci, Mary Regan, Dolores Rufo, Lawrence Tocci, Theresa Cameron, Kay Tocci, and Linda Cole; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends, including his ex-wife, Annemarie Clark. A memorial service will be held at 11:00a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Andrews Market Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joseph's name may be made online at: https://2.heart.org/goto/josephtocci or by mail to , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 17, 2019
