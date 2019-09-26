|
JOSEPH LOUIS HESTER, SR. Joseph Louis Hester, Sr. died on September 18, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice, Wilmington. He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Janet Wood Hester and their son the Rev. Joseph L. Hester Jr. of Smithfield. Born in Philadelphia, he was son of the late Clarence Poe "Red" and Rita Serubo Hester. He was preceded in death by his sister, Anna Marie Nobles. Joe is also survived by his brother Thomas M. Hester (Sara) of Tampa, FL, brother-in-law Ivey Wood Jr. (Janice) of Whiteville, sisters-in-law Vannee Wood, Betty Jo Gore Wood of Wilmington and Nomie Jean Lea of Hampstead. A graduate of Edwards Military Institute, he also completed his undergraduate education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He retired as the president and owner of Paul H. Sessoms Wholesale Co. in Elizabethtown where he began employment sixty-seven years earlier. Joe enjoyed fraternal service to others and received his 50 year award pin in Freemasonry as a member of Orient Lodge No. 395 and served as past president of the Wilmington Arab Shrine Club, a past trustee of the Sudan Temple, and was a charter member of OES Cape Fear Chapter # 346. He was a deacon of Winter Park Presbyterian where he was a member for fifty-five years. Joe was a quiet, hardworking, good person and a loving father and husband. His family and friends are grateful for his presence in their lives and he will be missed. A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Coble Ward Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Roger Horne officiating. The family will receive visitors immediately following the service. A private interment will occur later in Oleander Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to First Presbyterian Church Building Fund, Attn: Church Treasurer, 215 South Third Street, Smithfield, NC 27577.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 26, 2019