JOSEPH LOUIS ZUNCICH, SR. Joseph Louis Zuncich Sr. went home to his Heavenly Father early Tuesday September 29th 2020. He has now joined his beloved wife Mary and they are dancing hand in hand on the Streets of Gold. Joseph was born June 22, 1942 and raised in Great Falls, Montana by Louise and Joseph Zuncich. He graduated from the College of Great Falls with a chemistry degree. He went on to become a Navy pilot serving his country in the Vietnam War. He later worked for International Paper company as an environmental engineer. Joseph and Mary had 3 children Jodith Louise Davis, Joseph Louis Zuncich Jr, April Zuncich Morvil. And spouses Richard Edward Davis, Gretchen Boone Zuncich & Jeffrey David Morvil. Joseph has 12 grandchildren. Vance, Jonah, Gabriel, David, Sophie,& Izzy Morvil. Jacob, Jackson, Kaylianna &,Caleb Zuncich and Catherine and Margaret Davis. Joseph's sisters are Ardith Whitmore & Gloria Franz. He retired to Moravian Falls, NC where he returned to his mountain roots. He was a simple man who loved the Lord, loved apples, hummingbirds, and fresh mountain air. He was a founding member of Beth Simcha Messianic Jewish Congregation. A Graveside service will be held Friday October 2nd @11:00am @ Sea Lawn Memorial Park in Hampstead NC. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Cyrus Foundation in Fort Collins, CO. On line condolences can be made @ www.andrewsmortuary.com
.