JOSEPH MICHAEL KELLETT Joseph Michael Kellett, 95, died peacefully at his home on Post House Road, Harding Township NJ, on February 8, 2019. He was known for devotion to his family, kindness to strangers in distress, and for his love of dogs. He will be remembered for his passion for nature and the outdoors. He enjoyed hiking, skiing, snowshoeing, ice skating, kayaking, camping, bicycle riding and swimming. Born on September 5, 1923, in Newark to the late Frank Kellett and Marie Kruse Kellett, Joseph was educated at the former St. Leo Elementary School, St. Benedict's Prep School and graduated from Irvington High School. On May 1, 1948, Joseph married Shirley Marie Anlas of Irvington, who preceded him in death on November 19, 2005. Joseph also was preceded in death by his brother Francis and sisters Marie Kellett and Helen Mangold. Joseph retired in the 1980s after decades of successful work in teletype maintenance for New Jersey Bell. He enlisted in the Army Signal Corps and served his country with distinction in India, China and the Philippines during World War II. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant in 1945. He is survived by three children: daughters Patricia Kellett Burns of Wilmington NC and Joan Frances Kellett of Harding Township NJ, and son Robert Joseph Kellett of Bedminster NJ. He also is survived by granddaughters Kelly Burns Pike and Sarah Katherine Burns, both of Wilmington NC; Faith Louise Kellett of Bedminster NJ; and by great- grandson Bennett Hanover Pike and great-granddaughter Caroline Patricia Pike, both of Wilmington NC. Joseph was buried with military honors on February 14, 2019, in Hilltop Cemetery, Mendham NJ. The service was presided over by the Rev. Msgr. Kenneth Lasch. Memorials to the () will be appreciated.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 19, 2019