JOSEPH REITBLATT Joseph (Joe) Reitblatt was born in Tel-Aviv, Palestine, now Israel, to Leah and Ephraim Reitblatt. He had 2 brothers, Yehuda (Dina) and Dov (Rachel), all of whom predeceased him. He graduated from Herzliya Gymnasium, was a member of the Jewish Settlement Police and the Irgun Zvai Leumi. After the state of Israel was declared in 1948, he was in the Israeli Army, then the fledgling Israeli Air Force. Joe came to the United States in 1951 to attend college; he married Zita Green in 1953. He graduated Indiana Technical College in 1955 and became a citizen of the United States in 1959. He was a man of varied interests: Cub Scout Pack Leader, Member of the Wilmington Board of Adjustment, hunter, marksman, fisherman, boater, square dancer, Senior Net teacher and Vocal member at the Senior Resource Center of Wilmington, as well as an active member of the B'Nai Israel Synagogue. He is survived by his wife, Zita of 65 years, their son David Reitblatt (Joan) and daughter Sharon Reitblatt Warren and 6 grandchildren - Max Reitblatt (Jennifer), Mark Reitblatt, Sandy Warren Gibbs (David), Danielle Warren (McKinley), Dana Warren and Sally Warren, as well as Zee's brother, Michael Green (Barbara), and many nieces and nephews in Israel, Florida and New Jersey in addition to their "Wilmington Family" the Evensons and Margolis, and dear close friends in town, out of state and overseas. Many thanks for caregiver and good friend Eliza Wyatt and his loyal driver and good friends Beau and Christine Lyons. Memorial donations may be sent to B'Nai Israel Mens Club c/o E. Jaronowski, 1163 Forest Hills Drive, Wilmington, N.C. 28403 or to the . Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 17, 11:00 a.m. at B'Nai Israel Synagogue, 2601 Chestnut Street with a mitzvah meal at B'Nai Israel following burial. Shiva Miyan will be held at the Reitblatt home Wednesday and Thursday evening.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 17, 2019