JOSEPH TERENCE WALSH Joseph Terence Walsh, 75, of Wrightsville Beach, NC, died peacefully at home Friday, June 5, 2020. A private family service is planned. Joe was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on June 10, 1944 to Joseph Patrick Walsh and Teresa Nicholas Walsh. He graduated from North Catholic high school and then from Duquesne University, with a degree in Political Science. Joe worked briefly for J&L Steel in Pittsburgh, and then took a job with Corning (Electronics Division) in Wilmington, NC. He continued to work for Corning in various locations, and handled sales of Corning electronic parts to AT&T worldwide. AVX of Myrtle Beach eventually purchased part of the Corning (Electronics Division) and Joe worked for AVX briefly before retiring at age 47. He served 6 years in the Coast Guard Reserves. Joe and his wife, Lorene, moved to their Wrightsville Beach home permanently in 1992. He loved Wrightsville Beach and his many friends and neighbors there. In his younger years, he was active in scuba diving in the Caribbean, running and bicycling. He was an avid fan of musical theatre, particularly after Lorene began serving as Music Director for Opera House Theatre Company in Wilmington. He enjoyed working on cars and car engines and owned 3 vintage Corvettes. Joe especially loved each and every one of the 8 English Springer Spaniels they counted as their "furbaby children" over the years. Joe was predeceased by both of his parents, as well as his sister Peggy and her husband Robert Bedel. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lorene Carraway Walsh and their English Springer Spaniel "Bentley," as well as his sister-in-law, Irene Carraway Streng (Dr. David James Streng) of Gastonia, NC; his niece, Diana Streng Knipping (Keith Knipping) of Raleigh, NC; niece Laurel Meredith Streng of Raleigh, NC; nephew David James Streng II (Anna Folkens) of Charlotte, NC; grandnephew Henry Liam Knipping and grandniece Vivian Amelia Knipping of Raleigh, NC; sister Kathleen Walsh Cramer (William C. Cramer) and their children; and various relatives living in Ireland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Paws Place no-kill animal shelter, PO Box 67, Winnabow, NC 28479, or to MD Anderson Cancer Center, PO Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486, or to the charity of your choice. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 10, 2020.