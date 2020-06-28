JOSEPH VIOLA, SR. Joseph Viola Sr., age 82, passed away peacefully at his home June 24,2020 after a long battle with cancer, with his wife and stepson at his side. Born March 1,1938 in New Haven, Ct., Joe served in the US Air Force in the mid 1950's, stationed in North Africa until his honorable discharge. He later worked for the US Postal Service as a supervisor for 39 years until his retirement. He moved to Wilmington with his third wife, LuAnne in 2009 and worked part time at the Carmike Cinemas for 5 years. Joe was a member of the Wilmington Elks, VFW and Loyal Order of the Moose, and was known for his karaoke rendition of "My Way" and "I Love This Bar". He leaves his wife of 13 years, LuAnne Gauvin Viola, who he referred to as the love of his life. He is also survived by his son, Joseph Viola Jr. and wife, Maureen and grandson, Joseph Viola III. He also leaves his stepsons, Brian Marchant and life partner Jen Mansfield Justin Marchant and life partner Sarah Quatropanni, and Jason Marchant and wife, Vanessa; four step grandchildren, Alanna, Addison, Olivia and Benjamin. Additionally, he will be missed by his nephews, Thomas Viola III and wife Jaye and Gene Viola and husband Andy. He was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Viola Jr. and previous wives, Anastasia Viola and JoAnne Viola. A very special friend, Thomas Fairfull and a slew of wonderful friends will miss him dearly. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a funeral service on Friday,July 3,2020 at 11 AM at the Wilmington Elks Lodge on Oleander Dr. with military honors. Social Distancing and masks are preferred. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to Crystal Cox and Brianna from Hospice for the excellent care given to Joe during his illness. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S. 41st St. Wilmington NC 28403
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 28, 2020.