JOSEPH W. CRAIG IV Joseph W. Craig IV (Bubs) age 3, passed Friday, August 21, 2020 in Wilmington, NC. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Sally H. Craig and Uncle Eber Montalvan. Joseph IV is the beloved son of Joseph W. Craig III and Dulce Craig of Wilmington, NC. A bright ray of sunshine that lit up the room with his beautiful smile. He was always trying to help his daddy fix things around the house or you could find him in the living room every morning exercising with mommy. He loved exploring and learning about life, especially when his parents took him for a day at the beach, hopping on the boat to cruise the Intercoastal Waterway, and dressing up in his best clothes to attend church. He would never let you pass by his favorite place without a yummy doughnut in hand. It has been a blessing to his family to see him blossom from day one and nothing held him back from knowing all his ABCs and 123s. He is survived by his devoted parents, Joe and Dulce; his brother Christian Cortez; his grandparents Bayardo and Rosa Montalvan of Teachey, NC and Joseph W. Craig Jr. of Wilmington, NC; Aunt (LaLa) Laura C. and Uncle Ciprian E. Sandobal of Wilmington, NC; Uncle Emilio and Aunt Patty Montalvan of Wallace, NC; and Uncle Jason Montalvan of Teachey, NC; along with other blessed extended family and friends he had in his life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Iglesia Cristiana de Wilmington at 4535 Parmele Road. Castle Hayne, NC 28429.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store