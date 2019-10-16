|
|
JOSEPH WHITE WHEELESS, II Joseph White Wheeless, II, 87, died peacefully at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center in Wilmington, North Carolina on October 13, 2019. He was born to Zollie Hoke Wheeless and Claudia Nelms Wheeless in Rocky Mount, North Carolina on June 2, 1932. Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Betty Batten Wheeless. He is survived by his six children, Ann Wheeless of High Point, Joseph Wheeless, III of Greensboro, Steve Wheeless and wife, Lucy of Wilmington, Jeff Wheeless of Wilmington, Sarah Wheeless of Wilmington and Jon Wheeless of Whitakers. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Joe grew up in Rocky Mount and later, he and Betty raised their children there. He was an avid sportsman and coached his sons in Flag Football, leading their team to the City Championship for a number of years. Joe enjoyed a long career in the restaurant and food service industry. He was an entrepreneur and innovator, opening the first New York style deli, Zolly's in Rocky Mount and being a managing partner of several top Golden Corral restaurants in the Southeast. He and Betty moved to Wilmington over twenty years ago to be closer to family; especially their grandchildren. Joe was a provider and a compassionate giver. He enjoyed gatherings with family, friends and lots of delicious food, many times prepared by him. Brunswick stew, chicken salad, pimento cheese and banana pudding were a few of his specialties. There was always a cake on the cake stand and collards at Christmas! The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17, from 5 to 7pm at 1823 South Live Oak Parkway, Wilmington, North Carolina, the home of Steve and Lucy Wheeless. A graveside memorial service will be held at Oleander Gardens in Wilmington on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11am. Family and friends are invited for lunch following the service at the home of Steve and Lucy Wheeless. The family gives special thanks to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center for their compassionate care and requests that memorial donations be made to: Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington 28401. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 16, 2019